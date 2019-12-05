Left Menu
Loni MLA's representative held in assault case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:17 IST
A representative of Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar was arrested in an assault case lodged by a food inspector, police said here on Thursday. Food Inspector Ashutosh Singh had lodged a complaint against the MLA, his representative Lalit Sharma, henchman Sumit and three others, alleging that he was manhandled.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI that the arrest was made on the complaint of the government official, who was on duty when he was called at the office of the MLA and allegedly manhandled. The incident had allegedly taken place on November 27 after which the FIR was lodged.

After the arrest of Gurjar's representative, traders staged a protest and kept their shutters down for the whole day. They demanded the withdrawal of the case and warned the administration of intensifying their protest if their demand was not met in three days.

On the other hand, Gurjar levelled allegations of corruption against the food inspector. He said earlier Singh was suspended on the corruption charge.

"A lobby of the BJP is active against me and they are hatching a conspiracy to tarnish my reputation. They provoked the food inspector for lodging an FIR against me," the MLA alleged.

