Fifth day of Youth Festival concludes in Delhi

The fifth day of the ongoing Youth Festival organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad and the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of the Delhi government wrapped up on Thursday here. The six day-long art and cultural festival will come to an end on December 6 at Central Park in Rajiv Chowk.

The fifth day of the festival started with on the spot painting competition, with a theme of 'Delhi- Through the eyes on young artists'. Adding that the winner of this 2-day competition will be honoured with a cash prize, a release on the event, said: "The selected art piece will be exhibited during Kala Mela (Art Exhibition)."

Later the day, the inaugural performance was performed by the disciples of Chetan Joshi, a noted flautist in the Hindustani classical music tradition, followed by a cultural performance by Manzil Mystics. Various renowned artists from across the country performed in the event. The evening came to an end with a band performance by Rock N Raaga. (ANI)

