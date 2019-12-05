HC directs Centre, Delhi govt to take action against those selling prescription drugs OTC
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and Delhi government to take action against those involved in selling prescription drugs over-the-counter (OTC).
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and Delhi government to take action against those involved in selling prescription drugs over-the-counter (OTC). A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the governments to strictly deal with the chemists selling such drugs without the doctor's prescription as per law and norms.
The order came on a petition filed by Anterrashtriya Upbhokta Kalyan Samiti seeking a ban on the practice of selling prescription drugs over-the-counter (OTC) without a prescription. The NGO has sought action against uncontrolled, unwanted and unguided use of prescription drugs. It alleged that some chemists are selling medicines over-the-counter which require a prescription from a doctor.
According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rule 65 of Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945, there are some medicines which cannot be purchased without the prescription of a qualified doctor. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
