MHA sanctions Rs 100 crore from Nirbhaya Fund to set up Women Help Desks in police stations

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned amount of Rs 100 crores from Nirbhaya Fund for setting up and strengthening of Women Help Desks in police stations across the country, an official release said on Thursday. The MHA has sanctioned a sum Rs 100 crores from Nirbhaya Fund for setting up/strengthening of Women Help Desks in Police Stations.

According to the ministry, the scheme would be implemented by the States and Union Territories. "Women Help Desks would focus on making the Police Stations more women-friendly and approachable, as they would be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station. Essentially, lady police officers would be deployed at these help desks," a release by MHA said.

The ministry said that officials of Women Help Desk would be trained to be sensitive towards women. "These help desks would have enlisted panel of experts like lawyers, psychologists and NGOs to facilitate legal aid, counselling, shelter, rehabilitation and training etc," read the release. (ANI)

