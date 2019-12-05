Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPCB task force asks agencies to intensify enforcement as air quality turns 'severe' in NCR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:17 IST
CPCB task force asks agencies to intensify enforcement as air quality turns 'severe' in NCR

As the hazardous haze returned to the National Capital Region again, a CPCB-led task force on Thursday asked all agencies in Delhi-NCR to remain on high alert and to take stringent measures to control air pollution. It asked them to intensify enforcement activities in hot spots and industrial areas and recommended people to minimise the use of private vehicles.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital read 382 at 4 pm, while the AQI entered the severe zone in Ghaziabad (432), Greater Noida (417) and Noida (414) on Thursday. At a meeting of the task force, V K Soni, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the region is likely to witness slow wind speed in the next five days.

The wind direction is expected to shift from North to North-East Friday onwards which may increase pollution further, he said. The AQI is likely drop to the lower end of severe category by Friday. Rains and thunderstorms on December 11 may bring some relief, Soni said.

During a review meeting with the implementing agencies on Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said December and January have seen a number of days in the "very severe" category in the last three years. "Similar situation may emerge this year as well, unless timely and adequate field-level preventive action is taken by implementing agencies," it said.

N K Gupta, Additional Director, CPCB, pointed out that a large number of incidents of construction and demolition activities and open dumping of garbage were being reported from some parts of Delhi and neighbouring towns such as Ghaziabad and Faridabad. "Therefore, municipal corporations in these areas are required to pay

greater attention to such polluting activities and take all necessary measures to check air pollution on account of such activities," he said. It was also pointed out that for want of timely reporting by implementing agencies, it has not been possible to make correct assessment of their performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool name FIFA Club World Cup squad

Liverpool on Thursday named their 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to be played in Qatar.Joel Matip and Fabinho failed to find a spot in the squad as they are recovering from the respective injuries.Liverpools 23...

Oppo parties hold strategy meet in Parliament over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Opposition parties held a joint meeting on Thursday to discuss the strategy to counter the government over Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. The meeting took place in the chambers of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Parli...

Biden video says world leaders are laughing at Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is attacking President Donald Trump as a laughingstock among world leaders in a new video that has gone viral.The minute-long video httpstwitter.comJoeBidenstatus1202401954644865024 plays off a cl...

Trump files appeal at Supreme Court in financial records fight

President Donald Trump on Thursday filed court papers asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019