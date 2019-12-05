Rally in city demanding safety of women

Demanding that safety of women be accorded the supreme priority in the country, members of the Save Democracy and the All India Democratic Women's Association on Thursday took out a rally in the city. "We are anguished over the brutal incidents of rape and murder of the young woman in Hyderabad. There had been no halt to similar incidents in West Bengal and other states.

We demand that the government in both state and Centre take measures to ensure safety of women in public places and homes," a spokesperson of the 'Save Democracy' said. The charred body of a young woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar area of Hyderabad on November 28, a day after she went missing.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on November 29. Since then, two more charred bodies of women were found separately in Bihar and one in West Bengal. However, it was yet to be ascertained whether these women were raped..

