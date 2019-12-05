Amravati project for well-being of people, if wrong will apologise: TDP chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that he started the Amravati project for the well-being of the people and is ready to apologise if the project is wrong. "I started Amaravati project for the well being of all people of the state. If I am wrong in starting this project, I am ready to apologise. One should be aware of the motive for the construction of Amaravati; one should understand the benefits of Amaravati," Naidu said in a meeting.

"It is not limited to a few people. In fact, Amaravati is not beneficial for the people of this area only. Every poor person in the state should get its benefits. That's why our government had taken up Amaravati as people's capital," he added. Telugu Desam Party held a round table meeting on "Peoples capital Amaravati -- wealth creation -- the eradication of poverty" in which showcased developmental projects taken up during his tenure of five years and compared them to current Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's rule in the state.

The TDP chief said that Amaravati can be the income source for the development of all 13 districts. It can provide employment to the youth of all 175 assembly constituencies. Naidu showed a video of construction works taken up in Amaravati during his tenure at the meeting. In the video, the status of construction of the seed access road, other roads, high court, houses for judges, AIS officers housing complex, NGOs housing complex and housing for poor people, were shown.

"We are organising this round table conference to create awareness in the public about what had happened in past five years and what happened in past six months to Amaravati, the peoples' capital. The 5 crores Andhra people have the responsibility to save Amaravati. It is the future of next generations," Naidu said. He said that the change in governments is a general phenomenon but those in power have to act responsibly, then only people will cooperate. "They will not tolerate if governments act as per their whims and fancies," he added.

"If the governments act irresponsibly, the youth will face the wrath. Already the state has incurred a heavy loss due to bifurcation. If injustice is done even now, the state will incur irreparable damage," the TDP chief said. Representatives of CPI, Jana Sena Party, AAP, Lok Satta Party, Samata Party, Navataram Party, Forward Bloc Party, RSP, RPI, RPI (Ambedkar) and some other associations attended the meeting. BJP and CPM did not attend the meeting. (ANI)

