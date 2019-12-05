Left Menu
4 killed as car rams into van in Andhra Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Machilipatnam
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:32 IST
Four youths were killed when their car rammed into a van on National Highway 65 on the outskirts of Nandigama town in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Thursday evening, police said.

Anil, Manoj, Durgarao and Arvind, all resident of Nandigama town, were travelling to Vijayawada when the incident occurred. They were in the age group of 22 to 25, Nandigama DSP G V Ramana Murthy said.

While three of them died on the spot, one was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police officer said, adding a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

