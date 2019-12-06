Raj govt suspends nine officials for dereliction of duty

Nine government officials including two Rajasthan Administrative Service officers were suspended on Thursday for the alleged dereliction of duty in implementing various welfare schemes of the state, official sources said. Three other employees were also issued charge sheet for dereliction of duty, they said.

The action was taken on directions by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday who reviewed implementation of various schemes and programmes through video conferencing with district collectors, they said. RAS officer Suresh Kumar Bunkar found guilty of negligence in adding names of beneficiaries in the food security beneficiaries list in Hindaun, Karauli.

Similarly, another RAS officer and SDM Buhana, Jhunjhunu Jai Singh was suspended in redressing a grievance registered on sampark portal. Two development officers, one tehsildar, one block social security officer are among the other personnel who have been suspended, the sources said.

