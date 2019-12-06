Left Menu
Extremely happy, justice served: Nirbhaya's mother says after Telangana rape accused killed

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday said Telangana police who shot dead all the four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana while they were allegedly attempting to escape custody, "did a great job".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 09:52 IST
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday said Telangana police who shot dead all the four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana while they were allegedly attempting to escape custody, "did a great job". "I am extremely happy with this punishment. Police have done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel," Devi said while speaking to ANI.

"I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years to get justice in Nirbhaya case. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest," she said Devi, whose daughter was brutally raped in the national capital in December 2012 and subsequently died, added that justice has been done in Telangana rape case.

All four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday morning. Senior police officials have arrived at the site of the encounter.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

