Customs officials seize 1.13 kg gold, foreign currency at Chennai airport

Customs department officials on Thursday seized 1.13 kg of gold worth Rs 44 lakh and foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 11.5 lakh from passengers at Chennai international airport.

The seized gold and foreign currencies (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Customs department officials on Thursday seized 1.13 kg of gold worth Rs 44 lakh and foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 11.5 lakh from passengers at Chennai international airport. The officials intercepted Shaikh Abdullah and Thamimun Ansari of Ramanathapuram who arrived at the airport here from Dubai and another Abdul Fazid of Sivaganga who arrived here from Kuala Lumpur.

Acting on a tip-off and noticing their suspicious movement, the three were intercepted at the airport. During searches, police found a total of 1.131 kg of gold worth Rs 44 lakh and foreign currencies.

A case has been registered and further investigation against the trio is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

