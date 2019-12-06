Left Menu
Four accused in Telangana rape-murder case killed in police encounter

All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, were killed in an encounter with police on Friday morning.

  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  Updated: 06-12-2019 11:15 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 11:15 IST
Visual from the site of encounter. Image Credit: ANI

All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, were killed in an encounter with police on Friday morning. According to police, the accused were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly tried to escape.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said, "Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapon and fired on Police. In self-defence the police fired back, in which the accused were killed." Police officials are present at the spot.

After the news broke out, locals gathered near the spot and shouted slogans of 'DCP Zindabad, ACP Zindabad'. They even showered rose petals on police personnel at the spot. Meanwhile, neigbours of the woman veterinarian also celebrated and offered sweets to police personnel.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. Talking to ANI, the victim's father said, "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now." (ANI)

