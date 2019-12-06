MP: High alert issued after 2 men steal INSAS rifles, ammunition from Army camp in Hoshangabad

Two unidentified people allegedly absconded with two INSAS rifles and 20 rounds of ammunition from the Pachmarhi Army Camp on Friday. Speaking to the media, ML Chhari, SP, Hoshangabad, said: "We received information today morning that two unidentified suspects disguised as military officers had entered the Pachmarhi Army Camp and stole two INSAS rifles. The suspects were wearing black tracksuits and black caps."

He further stated that the suspects had arrived at the camp via a taxi from Pipariya town, and later returned to the Pipariya railway station after the theft. "We have issued a high alert, and imposed blockades all over the area. The Railway department has also been informed of the situation and instructed to check all passengers, to help nab the accused," he said.

The vehicle allegedly used by the suspects has also been seized by the police. (ANI)

