Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao rape survivor's relatives receive death threats

The family of Unnao rape survivor, who is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, on Friday claimed they have received death threats and that the callers have also threatened to burn down their shop.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Unnao (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 12:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 12:33 IST
Unnao rape survivor's relatives receive death threats
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The family of Unnao rape survivor, who is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, on Friday claimed they have received death threats and that the callers have also threatened to burn down their shop. The victim's uncle and aunt and some other relatives who received threat calls are living in fear.

The family has sought security from the police administration. Meanwhile, doctors attending the rape survivor at Safdarjung Hospital, said that her condition is critical and there are minimal chances of her survival.

The 23-year-old survivor was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital last night. The woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Unnao.

According to the police, five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to the court for a hearing in the rape case. On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on the government's expense and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police sound alarm over homemade explosives

Hong Kong, Dec 6 AP Hong Kongs much-maligned police force provided a rare behind-the-scenes look Friday at its bomb disposal squad to show the potentially deadly destructive force of homemade explosives seized during months of protests that...

Catherine Zeta-Jones explore Jaipur on her trip to India

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones relived her time spent in the pink city Jaipur by strolling down the same street which she visited back in 2017. The 50-year-old actor posted a video on her official Instagram page, where is seen casually...

CBI carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, including residence of a former high court judge: Officials.

CBI carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, including residence of a former high court judge Officials....

Decision to abrogate Art 370 kindled new hope for development in people of J-K, Ladakh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the decision to abrogate Article 370 may have looked politically difficult, but it has kindled new hope for development in the people of the two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Lad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019