K Vijay Kumar appointed as senior security advisor in MHA

The Government of India on Friday appointed former IPS officer K Vijay Kumar as the new senior security advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs for Jammu and Kashmir and left-wing extremism affected states for a period of one year.

K Vijay Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India on Friday appointed former IPS officer K Vijay Kumar as the new senior security advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs for Jammu and Kashmir and left-wing extremism affected states for a period of one year. "Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for appointment of K Vijay Kumar, IPS (Retd.) as Senior Security Advisor in Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year from the date of joining. His main responsibilities will be to advise the Ministry on security-related matters of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Left Wing Extremism affected states," read the government order.

Kumar was earlier one of the five advisors to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. A 1975 batch officer, Kumar was appointed as an advisor to assist Malik in the administration related work in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

