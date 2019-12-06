Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao rape survivor set ablaze: Five-member SIT to probe incident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:37 IST
Unnao rape survivor set ablaze: Five-member SIT to probe incident

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow to probe the Unnao incident, where a rape survivor was set on fire by five persons on Thursday. "I visited the spot in Unnao on Thursday evening and constituted a five-member SIT led by Unnao ASP Vinod Pandey. The team will probe all aspects of the case and submit a report to me," Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told PTI on Friday.

He, however, did not disclose the time-frame given to the SIT to submit its report. "The report will come to me soon and I will forward it to the government," Meshram said.

The rape survivor, who suffered serious burns after being set on fire allegedly by five men, including two of the rape accused, on Thursday morning, was airlifted to a Delhi hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical. The woman, who was allegedly raped in December last year, was on her way to a Rae Bareli court early on Thursday morning when she was attacked.

Aflame, she ran for a while before people saw her and informed the police, who sent her to a community health centre, from where she was sent to the district hospital, before being referred to Lucknow, the police said. The five men, who have been arrested for the alleged assault on her life, are Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi.

Of the five, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi are accused in the rape case. One of them was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Honeywell and IIT Kharagpur Strike a Winning Combination

Company hires 40 interns and 36 employees a campus record New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As Honeywell India celebrates the 25th anniversary of its India Technology Center, the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Kharagpur ha...

CIMC Tianda Wins India s Single Largest State-Owned Airport Baggage System Order Worth 360 Million Yuan

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- Recently, CIMC Tiandas subsidiary Pteris Global Limited hereinafter referred to as Pteris won the baggage handling system project of the new terminal of Chennai International Airport, India, with...

Greaves Cotton Launches BS-VI Compliant, World's Cleanest Single Cylinder Diesel Engine

A significant step to support OEMs in India Becomes first 3W single-cylinder Diesel engine maker in the country to secure BS-VI certification MUMBAI, Dec. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- Greaves Cotton, a diversified engineering company and market l...

TRS MP expresses surprise over encounter in T'gana

TRS MP expresses surprise over encounter in Tgana Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI TRS Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao on Friday said they thought justice in the woman veterinarian rape and murder would be delivered thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019