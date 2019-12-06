Left Menu
Nirbhaya's rapists should meet same fate, says MP Navneet Rana on Telangana encounter

Independent MP Navneet Rana on Friday welcomed the encounter of the four accused in the Telangana rape and murder case and added that Nirbhaya's rapists should also meet the same fate.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 06-12-2019 13:49 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 13:49 IST
Independent MP Navneet Rana speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Independent MP Navneet Rana on Friday welcomed the encounter of the four accused in the Telangana rape and murder case and added that Nirbhaya's rapists should also meet the same fate. "Being a mother, a daughter and a wife, I welcome this (Telangana encounter) or else the accused would be in jail for years," Rana told ANI.

Speaking about the Nirbhaya case, she said: "The rape victim's name was not Nirbhaya. People gave this name to her. I think rather than giving them a name it is better to bring such results." Nirbhaya was brutally raped in the national capital in December 2012 and subsequently died.

All four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday morning. The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

