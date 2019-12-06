As you sow, so shall you reap: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi on Telangana encounter

"As you sow, so shall you reap," said BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday after the four accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian were killed by Telangana police in an encounter. "All women in the country must be feeling relieved somewhere now, not happy because no death can give happiness but some amount of satisfaction. They (accused) had done wrong deeds and on top of that they were trying to flee from the police custody, so there was no option left for the police. It is just like 'as you sow, so shall you reap'," Lekhi told media here.

Lekhi also said that the accused got what they deserved. Raising a counter-question to the people who are criticising the encounter, Lekhi asked that what would have been their reaction if the accused would have escaped from the police custody.

Early this morning, the four accused were killed in a police encounter after they allegedly attempted to flee when they were being taken to the spot where the body of the veterinarian was found. The four accused were under arrest and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

