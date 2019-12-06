Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scholarship scam: ED searches institute's office in Wardha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:38 IST
Scholarship scam: ED searches institute's office in Wardha

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at the Wardha office of an educational institute in connection with the multi-crore scholarship scam that rocked Maharashtra a few years ago, sources in the central agency said on Friday. The search at the Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti Gyan Mandal's (RBPSGM) premises in the adjoining Wardha district was conducted on Thursday, they said.

The search was carried out by a team of ED officials after the agency unearthed irregularities by office-bearers of the organisation, the sources said. Incriminating documents, including fake papers related to admission of students, were recovered, they said.

The scam involved some educational institutes siphoning off government funds meant for scholarship fees of disadvantaged students in the name of non-existent pupils enrolled using forged documents. The mandal was formed after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Umesh Borkhede, a private individual, and the Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, said the sources.

As per the guidelines of the UGC (University Grants Commission) and the MoU, the mandal had no power to give franchises to any private party. However, office-bearers of the mandal sanctioned franchises to more than 250 people across the state, they said. "They were running a distance learning programme which was not approved by the UGC. The franchises showed full strength of students by submitting forged documents of SC and ST students for which the government provides full grants.

"On count of students the franchises siphoned off crores of rupees of scholarship fees between 2012 and 2016," the sources claimed. During investigation, the ED learnt the fraud was committed by office-bearers of the mandal allegedly in connivance with a few state government officials.

A few months ago, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after its preliminary inquiry revealed a lot of irregularities in disbursement of scholarship money. The scholarship scheme announced in June 2006 was aimed at helping poor students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Vimukta Jatis (Denotified Tribes), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Special Backward Classes (SBCs) to pursue their post-matriculation education.

The scheme is jointly sponsored by the state and central governments. While students from SC, Vimukta Jati, OBC and SBC categories are given funds under the scheme by the social welfare department, the tribal welfare department takes care of STs.

The funds are routed through social justice, tribal welfare, higher and technical education and medical education departments. These four departments then allocate the funds to colleges as per the students strength in respective courses. The Maharashtra government had instituted a separate probe in the scam..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

15.86 lakh cancer patients in 2018: govt tells LS

There were 15.86 lakh cancer cases in the country in 2018, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said cancer is diagnosed and treated at various levels in the health care system and the treatment of ...

Abrogation of Article 370 provisions in J-K tribute to Ambedkar: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir is a tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. He claimed that Congress leaders were jealous of Amb...

Is it my fault that I am a women MP of BJP and spoke in House: Irani on Cong MPs charging towards her

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday expressed shock over two Congress MPs charging aggressively towards her in Lok Sabha and another asking her why she was speaking in the House. Is it my fault that I am a women MP of BJP and spoke in the...

Govt asks e-commerce firms to file FDI compliance report annually

The government has made it mandatory for e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart to submit FDI policy compliance report by statutory auditor by September 30 every year, a move aimed at ensuring that they follow all the norms properly....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019