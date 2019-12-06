Hyderabad encounter result of public anger, says Rupani

The Hyderabad encounter of four accused in a rape and murder case was an outcome of public anger against the gruesome crime, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday. All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25- year-old woman veterinarian near Hyderabad last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said.

Rupani said the rape and murder of the woman had caused widespread outrage and anger. There is a feeling that those who commit inhuman crimes should be given harsh punishment, Rupani told reporters at Songadh in Tapi district.

Today morning we received the news that the accused of the gruesome incident in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter. "There was palpable anger among the people of the country and result of that has come out as an encounter, said Rupani when asked to react to the Telengana encounter killing.

The encounter took place when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation. "They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior Telangana police official said..

