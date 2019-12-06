We are proud of him for doing this: Brother of Cyberabad CP on Telangana encounter

Dr NC Sajjan, the brother of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who was involved in an encounter where the police shot dead four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, stated on Friday that the people of his native land were very proud of Sajjanar. Speaking to the media, NC Sajjan said: "I do not want to comment on today's act. I just want to say that he is a sincere and dedicated officer. He has been an activist since his college days, and he was even the General Secretary of his college."

He further stated that Sajjanar was a soft-spoken and disciplined individual, and visited his home often. "He did his schooling from Life's school, and later completed his PUC and MBA from Jagadguru Gangadhar Commerce College and later cleared his UPSC. He began his career as the Deputy Superintendent of police in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh, and now he is the Commissioner of Police in Cyberabad." He said.

According to the police, all the four accused were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape. "The accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am," Sajjanar had informed earlier in the day.

The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said, "Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapons and fired on police. The police fired back in self defence, in which the accused were killed."

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

