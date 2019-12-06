UP: Woman shot in face for stopping dance performance at wedding in Chitrakoot
In a bizarre incident, a dancer was shot in the face because she stopped performing for while at a wedding in Chitrakoot.
In a bizarre incident, a dancer was shot in the face because she stopped performing for while at a wedding in Chitrakoot. The dancer identified as Hina is recuperating at a hospital in Kanpur.
The accused, identified as Ajit Singh, is a relative of the village head. "The incident took place in Tikra village. Two probe teams have been constituted. We are making all efforts to nab the accused and put him behind bars. He is said to be a resident of Ranipur village of Kaushambi district," said Ankit Mital, Superintendent of police.
"Three people were injured. The firing took place after a dispute about a dance at the wedding. The person who fired shots has been identified. A probe is underway," said Balwant Singh, ASP. In the video of the incident, men can be heard saying, 'Goli chal jayegi' (A shot will be fired) and then 'goli chala hi do' (Go ahead and shoot).
The victim who was dancing on the stage was then shot in the face. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chitrakoot
- Kanpur
- Ajit Singh
- Kaushambi district
- Balwant Singh
ALSO READ
IIT Kanpur and TalentSprint announce partnership for development of Cyber Security Experts to combat Cyber Threats
IIT-Kanpur to launch advanced programme on cyber security
IIT Kanpur Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence With Symposium on 'Transforming India: The Next Innovation Powerhouse'
IIT Kanpur Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence With Symposium on 'Transforming India: The Next Innovation Powerhouse'
Body of unidentified woman found with gunshot wounds in UP's Chitrakoot