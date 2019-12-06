Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Woman shot in face for stopping dance performance at wedding in Chitrakoot

In a bizarre incident, a dancer was shot in the face because she stopped performing for while at a wedding in Chitrakoot.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:01 IST
UP: Woman shot in face for stopping dance performance at wedding in Chitrakoot
Woman shot for stopping dance performance at a wedding in Chitrakoot [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bizarre incident, a dancer was shot in the face because she stopped performing for while at a wedding in Chitrakoot. The dancer identified as Hina is recuperating at a hospital in Kanpur.

The accused, identified as Ajit Singh, is a relative of the village head. "The incident took place in Tikra village. Two probe teams have been constituted. We are making all efforts to nab the accused and put him behind bars. He is said to be a resident of Ranipur village of Kaushambi district," said Ankit Mital, Superintendent of police.

"Three people were injured. The firing took place after a dispute about a dance at the wedding. The person who fired shots has been identified. A probe is underway," said Balwant Singh, ASP. In the video of the incident, men can be heard saying, 'Goli chal jayegi' (A shot will be fired) and then 'goli chala hi do' (Go ahead and shoot).

The victim who was dancing on the stage was then shot in the face. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea cleared to make signings in January transfer window

Champions League contenders Chelsea were cleared to make signings in the January transfer window on Friday, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS halved a transfer ban imposed on the club last February.CAS said in a statement it had a...

Exim Bank provides USD 500 mn credit to Bangladesh for defence procurement

India has provided USD 500 million Rs 3,561 crore line of credit to Bangladesh for defence-related procurement in the neighbouring country. Export Import Bank of India Exim Bank entered into an agreement on April 11 with Bangladeshs Armed F...

Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm situation in Yemen in prelude to settlement - Al-Arabiya

Saudi Arabias Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said there is a possibility of calming the situation in Yemen as a prelude to reaching a settlement in the four-year conflict, Saudi-owned channel Al-Arabiya cited him as sa...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon appeals for import aid; France to hold meeting

Lebanon said on Friday it had asked friendly states to help finance imports of essential goods, as sources said France is planning an international meeting to mobilise support for its former colonys deep economic crisis.Caretaker Prime Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019