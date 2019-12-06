Allahabad HC dismisses petition challenging election of PM Modi from Varanasi
The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.
The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav challenged the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the Allahabad High Court.
Samajwadi Party had fielded Yadav as its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on April 29. However, on May 1, Yadav's candidature was rejected by the returning officer after he failed to submit a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.
Further, the Supreme Court in May dismissed a plea challenging the rejection of his nomination by the Election Commission from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
