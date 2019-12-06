CNG buses on Kolkata roads by March: Minister

The West Bengal government has decided to roll out CNG buses in the city by March next year, a minister said on Friday. During a discussion in the assembly, state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said a fuel station has been set up at one of the bus depots of the department in southern part of the city.

Later, he told PTI that apart from electric buses, 10 CNG buses will be rolled out by March 2020 to start with the project and the government has signed an agreement with state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd to supply the compressed natural gas (CNG). "GAIL will supply CNG on tankers to feed the Kasba fuel station and we have already signed a pact in this regard," Adhikari said.

He said the state government will add 150 electric buses across the state from the existing fleet strength of 80 odd. The central PSU has been building a pipeline to bring the clean fuel in the state while another private sector player was setting up a CNG terminal to import the clean gas in the compressed form.

State-owned gas utility GAIL said it has completed awards for all major contracts for the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga natural gas pipeline project that transverse from Jagdishpur to Haldia and Bokaro (Jharkhand) and Dhamra in Odisha. The company had placed an Rs 475-crore order for steel pipes of about 280-kilometres to provide pipeline connectivity from Durgapur to Haldia, including spur lines to Kolkata in West Bengal..

