Left Menu
Development News Edition

CNG buses on Kolkata roads by March: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:59 IST
CNG buses on Kolkata roads by March: Minister

The West Bengal government has decided to roll out CNG buses in the city by March next year, a minister said on Friday. During a discussion in the assembly, state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said a fuel station has been set up at one of the bus depots of the department in southern part of the city.

Later, he told PTI that apart from electric buses, 10 CNG buses will be rolled out by March 2020 to start with the project and the government has signed an agreement with state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd to supply the compressed natural gas (CNG). "GAIL will supply CNG on tankers to feed the Kasba fuel station and we have already signed a pact in this regard," Adhikari said.

He said the state government will add 150 electric buses across the state from the existing fleet strength of 80 odd. The central PSU has been building a pipeline to bring the clean fuel in the state while another private sector player was setting up a CNG terminal to import the clean gas in the compressed form.

State-owned gas utility GAIL said it has completed awards for all major contracts for the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga natural gas pipeline project that transverse from Jagdishpur to Haldia and Bokaro (Jharkhand) and Dhamra in Odisha. The company had placed an Rs 475-crore order for steel pipes of about 280-kilometres to provide pipeline connectivity from Durgapur to Haldia, including spur lines to Kolkata in West Bengal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel detains Palestinian Authority TV journalists in Jerusalem

Israeli police on Friday detained four journalists from the Palestinian Authoritys official television station in Jerusalem, drawing protest from Palestinians who say their activities in the holy city are increasingly restricted. The Palest...

Killing of Telangana rape accused must be accepted as punishment by God: Puducherry CM

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the killing of the four accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor in an encounter by Telangana Police on Friday must be accepted as a punishment to them by God. The four accused were shot de...

Roof collapses at historic church in black Florida community

Orlando, Dec 6 AP The roof has collapsed on a 94-year-old Florida church that was only recently granted historic landmark status, further endangering efforts to preserve the surrounding black community. No one was injured when the roof of t...

POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting rates 150 points to 12.5%

Turkeys central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate to 12.5 from 14 next week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, sustaining an easing cycle designed to revive the economy and bringing real rates below levels in most emerging market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019