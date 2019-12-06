46 pc in Bengal admit to paying bribes in last 1 year: Survey

About 46 per cent people in West Bengal who took part in a country-wide survey on corruption has admitted to paying bribes to get their work done in the past 12 months, lower than the national average of 51 per cent, a report said on Friday. The survey, conducted by LocalCircles and anti-graft body Transparency International India, claimed that of the 2,500 respondents in the state, 36 per cent gave bribes several times while 10 per cent had to give it once or twice.

Policing emerged as the top area of corruption in West Bengal among local authorities, followed by municipal bodies, said the India Corruption Survey 2019. India's ranking in the Corruption Perception Index 2018 released by Transparency International, has improved three places as compared to last year and now stands at 78th spot among 180 countries.

LocalCircles, a private entity which deals with social issues, has industrialists Anand Mahindra and Nadir Godrej, and Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava on its advisory board. PTI dc SOM SOM.

