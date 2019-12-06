Arunachal speaker asks all tribal communities to co-exist

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona on Friday called for peaceful co- existence among all tribal communities in the state. Addressing the members of Tagin community during a function at Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, Sona said that peaceful co-existence is the basis of every civilised society.

"Civilisation comes with one's behaviour and not with what he owns," the speaker said while asking the members of the community to always maintain communal harmony and brotherhood with other communities residing in the district. He said that personal issues should not be portrayed as communal one for it can disrupt the peaceful co-existence.

The speaker requested the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) which organized its second conference during the day, to create awareness among the members to strengthen the age-old relationship with other communities. Acknowledging the Tagin community for their peaceful co-existence with other communities and contributions in the area for ages, Sona, who is also the local MLA, suggested them to get involve in economic activities through tourism or other related fields for income generation.

Citing examples of various homestays and lodges coming up in the district, particularly in Mechuka, the speaker suggested them to take up such initiatives for self- sustenance. Lauding the TCS for conducting such conference in the district, which he termed is as "way forward" for a good beginning, Sona also requested the community based organizations (CBOs) of the district to work towards social reforms.

State Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo exhorted the members of the community to contribute in developmental activities of the district. "Being the citizens, it is your sole responsibility to help in making the district a vibrant one," Nalo said.

"The motto of this conference is nothing but to foster peaceful co-existence and social reforms," Nalo added. TCS president Tabu Paktung and General Secretary Lardik Kare urged the members of the community to shoulder responsibilities to make the district more developed in coming days.

Lawmakers Nyato Rigia (Taliha), Taniya Soki (Daporijo) and Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui were also present on the occasion. PTI UPL SBN SBN.

