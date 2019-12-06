Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal speaker asks all tribal communities to co-exist

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:02 IST
Arunachal speaker asks all tribal communities to co-exist

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona on Friday called for peaceful co- existence among all tribal communities in the state. Addressing the members of Tagin community during a function at Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, Sona said that peaceful co-existence is the basis of every civilised society.

"Civilisation comes with one's behaviour and not with what he owns," the speaker said while asking the members of the community to always maintain communal harmony and brotherhood with other communities residing in the district. He said that personal issues should not be portrayed as communal one for it can disrupt the peaceful co-existence.

The speaker requested the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) which organized its second conference during the day, to create awareness among the members to strengthen the age-old relationship with other communities. Acknowledging the Tagin community for their peaceful co-existence with other communities and contributions in the area for ages, Sona, who is also the local MLA, suggested them to get involve in economic activities through tourism or other related fields for income generation.

Citing examples of various homestays and lodges coming up in the district, particularly in Mechuka, the speaker suggested them to take up such initiatives for self- sustenance. Lauding the TCS for conducting such conference in the district, which he termed is as "way forward" for a good beginning, Sona also requested the community based organizations (CBOs) of the district to work towards social reforms.

State Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo exhorted the members of the community to contribute in developmental activities of the district. "Being the citizens, it is your sole responsibility to help in making the district a vibrant one," Nalo said.

"The motto of this conference is nothing but to foster peaceful co-existence and social reforms," Nalo added. TCS president Tabu Paktung and General Secretary Lardik Kare urged the members of the community to shoulder responsibilities to make the district more developed in coming days.

Lawmakers Nyato Rigia (Taliha), Taniya Soki (Daporijo) and Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui were also present on the occasion. PTI UPL SBN SBN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

SC permits UP govt, authorities to consider environment clearance to projects in Taj Trapezium Zone

The Supreme Court Friday permitted the Uttar Pradesh government and other authorities to grant environmental clearances ECs to various projects such as drinking water supply, sewerage treatment plant and drainage system at the Taj Trapezium...

Bayer reaches agreement to postpone more glyphosate lawsuits for settlement talks

Germanys Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two U.S. lawsuits over the alleged cancer-causing effects of its glyphosate-based weed killers to allow more time for talks on a settlement. The company, which is facing 42,700 ...

OPEC agrees to 500mln barrel per day production cut: statement. (AFP) SCYSCY

OPEC agrees to 500mln barrel per day production cut statement. AFP SCYSCY...

Forex kitty continues to swells, scales past $451-bn-mark

Foreign exchange reserves gained USD 2.484 billion to touch a new high of USD 451.08 billion in the week to November 29, according to the weekly data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had increased ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019