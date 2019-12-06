Left Menu
Sizeable proportion of people use medicinal tablets for recreational purpose: Govt

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:07 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:07 IST
Instances of youths consuming drugs in form of medicinal tablets are reported from time to time and action under law is taken against such offenders, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. A sizeable proportion of people use medicinal tablets for recreational purpose.

About one per cent of the Indian population between the age of 10-75 years use pharmaceutical opioids as well as sedative/hypnotic medicines as psychoactive substance for recreational purpose, Choubey said citing results of a national survey to assess the extent and pattern of substance use in the country released in February 2019. The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

"About 25 lakh people require help for their pharmaceutical opioid use, while 11.8 lake people require help for sedative/hypnotic use. Drug treatment clinics have been set up in different parts of the country to help those who have problems due to the use of these drugs," Choubey said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. Responding to a question on whether the government has given any direction to the Drug Controller of India in this regard, Choubey said the sale and distribution of drugs is regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 made thereunder through a system of licensing and inspection.

As per the provisions of the Act and Rules, drugs included in Schedule H, H1 and X are required to be sold by retail only on the prescription of registered medical practitioners (RMP). The state licensing authorities are empowered to take action on any violation of the conditions of sale licence. In order to check illegal sale of drugs, the state drug controllers are sensitised from time to time in the matter.

Further several measures have been taken to curb the drug menace among the youth. Based on the complaints/inputs from students/school staff, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials conduct random checks in educational institutions to identify and apprehend drug peddlers and they visit schools for conducting awareness programmes, making the vulnerable classes of society aware of the abuse of narcotic drugs and its ill effects.

Attempts are also made to raise awareness against drug use through NCB Facebook page and Twitter handle to inform the public/students about ill-effects of drug abuse and drug trafficking, Choubey said. NCB organizes International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26 every year in all its field units to spread awareness. Workshops and Seminars are organized in coordination with various government agencies and NGOs in the country to sensitise people.

