Top Hyderabad cop Sajjanar helmed Warangal police during

In a coincidence of sorts, Cyberababd police chief V C Sajjanar whose force killed the four accused in the woman Vet rape and murder in the Hyderabad 'encounter' had helmed the Warrangal police when three men charged with throwing acid on two girls were shot dead. Residents of the city then part of the undivided Andhra Pradesh recalled the encounter in which three people who allegedly threw acid on two engineering girl students in 2008 were killed when Sajjanar was the Superintendent of Police here.

On Friday morning, the four men, arrested for the rape and murder of the veterinarian, were killed in a police encounter at Chattanpalli near Hyderabad when they were taken for reconstruction of the sequence of the November 28 crime. In December 2008, the three people accused of hurling acid at two girl students were shot dead in Warangal when they allegedly attacked the police team which went to recover a motorcycle used by them in connection with the case.

The police action came in the wake of a public outcry over the acid attack in which the faces of the two girls were disfigured. One of the victims later succumbed to the burns while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

"We all felt sorry for the girls who were subjected to the acid attack (in 2008). But we were relieved when the three accused were killed in an encounter. Now also we were feeling sad about Disha. We believe justice is done to the family of Disha," Amaranth, a local businessman said about the police encounter on Friday. The charred body of the woman working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital was found under a culvert at Chattanpalli, about 50 kms from Hyderabad, on November 28, a day after she went missing.

The four men, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. Netizens hailed the Cyberabad police and Sajjanar for the encounter killing of the accused on Friday.

Sajjanar, who cleared his UPSC civil services exam in 1996, is presently an IG ranked official. He started his career as Deputy Superintendent of Police at Pulivendula in Kadapa district of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Appointed Police Commissioner of Cyberabad in March, 2018, the officer is known for his earlier crackdown on Ponzi scheme operators and multilevel marketing companies. Hailing from Hubbali in north Karnataka, he did his schooling at Lions English Medium School there and completed his pre-university college and graduation in commerce, and also MBA from Jagadguru Gangadhar College of Commerce in that town..

