Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

It’s probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom have lost their hope in judiciary. Today, the biggest challenge before the leaders of Indian judiciary is to restore the confidence of ‘we the people’.

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Though the Hyderabad police (#HyderabadEncounter) reiterated that their officers fired in self-defence and to prevent the culprits from escape, they are being congratulated for 'instant justice'. The congratulations are not only coming from common people but parliamentarians, cabinet ministers, chief ministers, former chief ministers, celebrities, bureaucrats, police officers and retired officers etc. have also joined the chorus. Some of them have gone to the extent of considering it as a role model in rest of the pending and future cases of rapes and gang rapes.

The encounter is revolving between two extreme narratives. Those supporting the police personnel are not doing this on the ground of successive events that lead to the encounter but the final result – the death of the four culprits, while those opposing the police encounter are not ready to have a second thought on police's story. They have been flaying the supporters of the encounter by calling it 'mobocracy' but are displaying the same level of 'mobocracy' in their criticism to the police. As the mandatory magistrate inquiry is yet to begin, there is no way either to reject or accept the claims of the police. However, the self-proclaimed logicians have delivered 'instant justice' for the police and labelled the encounter as 'fake' (#FakeEncounter).

This is because the horrible gang rape-murder and burning the body of the veterinary doctor in Cyberabad on November 28 had shaken the conscience of every Indian. Besides, the case was being replicated in other parts of the country. Within a week of this brutal incident, at least three half-burnt bodies of girls and women were found in the India – Ranchi, Samastipur and Malda. A rape survivor was burnt alive in Unnao on December 5 while another girl who is raped and burnt in Sambhal died in Delhi on November 30.

What ails the Judiciary? Tareek Pe Tareekh

Tareekh Pe Tareekh (date after date) - this popular dialogue of actor Sunny Deol in Hindi film 'Damini' holds water even today. Though the rules have been made and some Fast-track courts are created, a solution of faster justice is yet to find out.

Infamous Nirbhaya case of 2012 is still waiting for final justice event after seven years. Thereafter thousands of girls and women have been raped and gang-raped including toddlers, teens and elderly. In some horrible cases, the eyes of the rape victims were taken out and rods and wine bottles were found inserted in the private parts of the girls but all the cases are pending in courts. The pendency of these cases have built up a mistrust against the modern judicial system and quasi-judicial bodies of human rights. The human rights are claimed to be made to protect the rights of the humans but now the humans are questioning their relevance. This shows a conflict between theory and practice.

The judiciary needs to initiate reforms from within and have serious thoughts on completing the judicial process at the earliest by introducing innovative means including allocation of the maximum number of hours to be invested in each case. If the cases are dragged in the court for year after year, the victims and their families will be demoralized. The practice, often done intentionally by the opposition lawyers, goes in the favor of culprits who try their best to pressurize the victim, her family and ensure that the witnesses turn hostile.

The theorists of the modern judiciary seem to be reluctant in accepting reforms and inclusiveness. Even though the modern judiciary also makes the same blunders of acquitting real culprits and sentencing the innocent persons, the blame always goes on traditional social systems. Those informal systems of the traditional society which worked for centuries are never given a second chance. They are being demolished and replaced by less functional, less efficient and more corrupt modern quasi-judicial bodies. For instance: NGOs, corporate offices, universities, colleges, schools have a provision of 'Internal Complaint Committee' where the victims of sexual harassment can approach before going to the police but informal social institutions such family, neighbourhood, village panchayats, RWAs, housing societies etc. have not been provided such facilities.

The Way Ahead

The theorists of the modern judicial system need to come out of the superiority complex that they have been gifted the supreme knowledge by the almighty to guide society. There is no harm in accepting that the existing form of the modern judiciary has failed in meeting the expectations of the people and needs a complete overhaul. The modern theorists need to be get rid of their reluctance of using the judiciary as a bulldozer to demolish the society but realize the need of working with society. Here arises the need of continuous innovations and reforms in the judicial and quasi-judicial bodies.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED IN:
  • Devdiscourse

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Merkel expresses 'shame' during Auschwitz visit, vows to fight anti-Semitism

Angela Merkel expressed deep shame on Friday during her first visit as chancellor to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Holocaust memorial and vowed to fight rising racism and anti-Semitism in Germany and Europe. Dressed in black, Merkel said the crime...

Telangana encounter: Both policemen in ICU but stable

Two police officials who were injured in the encounter in which all the four accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed early morning on Friday, are stable but still in the intensive care unit ICU. Venkat...

UPDATE 1-Gas explosion kills five in apartment block in Slovakia

A gas explosion at an apartment block in the eastern Slovak town of Presov killed five people on Friday, rescuers said.Fire ripped through top five floors of the 12-storey building, causing the roof and an internal staircase to cave in. Som...

Chances of Prez allowing mercy plea of Nirbhaya gang rape convict bleak: Lawyers

With the country witnessing outrage over increasing rape cases and President Ram Nath Kovind advocating that convicts of sexual offences against minors should be deprived of their right to mercy petition, the lawyers feel the chances of all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019