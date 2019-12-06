Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM distributes laptops to meritorious students under 'Biju Sashaktikaran Yojana'

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday distributed free laptops to Plus Two (+2) meritorious students under the 'Biju Sashaktikaran Yojana' as part of their government's youth policy in Odisha.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:23 IST
Odisha CM distributes laptops to meritorious students under 'Biju Sashaktikaran Yojana'
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the students in Bhubaneswar on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday distributed free laptops to Plus Two (+2) meritorious students under the 'Biju Sashaktikaran Yojana' as part of their government's youth policy in Odisha. The state government had started distributing free laptops with the aim to inspire and upgrade the skill of the young people of the state.

"Every year, 15,000 free laptops will be distributed to the Plus Two meritorious students. Till now, 90,203 students have been covered under the scheme," said a statement issued from the Higher Education Department in Odisha. The top 15,000 students from different streams were selected on a merit basis at the state level.

The department further stated that the government has changed the selection criteria in 2019. Instead of selecting top 15,000 students at the state level, top students from each district have been selected by the selection committee constituted by the Government. According to the department, this method has been adopted to give better representation to meritorious students of all 30 districts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Chahal, Meenakumari Devi enter semi-finals

Last years World Championships silver medallist Sonia Chahal 57kg and Cologne World Cup gold medallist Meenakumari Devi 54kg confirmed medals as they stormed into the semi-finals of 4th Elite Womens National Boxing Championships here on Fri...

KKFI announces cash award for gold medal winners at SAG

Kho Kho Federation of India KKFI on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh each for the gold medal winning mens and womens team for their performance at the 13th South Asian Games. We had organised an extensive fifteen days camp in Delh...

R'than CM writes to PM for raising wheat allotment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing wheat allotment to the state to 2.53 lakh metric tonnes from 2.32 lakh metric tonnes at present under the National Food Security Act. He said t...

Soccer-Shenhua bounce back to claim Chinese FA Cup

Shanghai Shenhua secured their return to the Asian Champions League on Friday as Choi Kang-hees side sealed a 3-1 aggregate win over Shandong Luneng in the final of the Chinese FA Cup. Shenhua joins Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019