Centre releases list of 10 best Police Stations, Aberdeen in Andaman and Nicobar tops list

The Centre on Friday released the list of 10 best police stations across the country with Aberdeen Police Station in Andaman district of Andaman and Nicobar grabbing the first position.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:36 IST
The Centre on Friday released the list of 10 best police stations across the country with Aberdeen Police Station in Andaman district of Andaman and Nicobar grabbing the first position. Balasinor in Mahisagar (Gujarat), Ajk Burhanpu in Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), AWPS Theni in Theni (Tamil Nadu), Anini in Dibang Valley (Arunachal Pradesh), Baba Haridas Nagar, Dwarka in South West District (Delhi), Bakani in Jhalawar (Rajasthan), Choppadandi (M) in Karimnagar (Telangana), Bicholim in North Goa (Goa) and Bargawa in Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) police station grabbed the second to tenth position in consecutive order.

A statement from the Home Ministry said: "This effort reflects the directions of the Prime Minister while addressing the DsGP during the 2015 conference in Kutch, Gujarat. He had directed that parameters should be laid down for grading Police Stations and assessing their performance based on feedback." The statement quoted Home Minister Amit Shah stating that he has noticed that a vast majority of the police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country are police stations located in small towns and rural areas.

"The objective was to rank the top 10 Police Stations out of 15,579 Police Stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation, and public feedback. The ranking process commenced with shortlisting of the best performing Police Stations, in each State on the basis of addressing -- Property offence, crime against women, crime against weaker sections," the statement informed. The number of Police Stations selected initially from each State comprised three from each State with more than 750 Police Stations, two from all other States and Delhi, One from each Union Territory. A total of 79 Police Stations were selected for next stage of the ranking process.

"In the final stage, 19 parameters were identified to evaluate the standards of service delivery and identify techniques of improvement in policing. This part constitutes 80 per cent of weightage in overall scoring. The balance 20 per cent was based on the infrastructure of Police Station and the approachability of personnel and Citizen feedback. 5,461 respondents, covering approximately 60 people at each shortlisted location, were approached for feedback," the MHA statement read. The MHA stated that all the States of the Union have enthusiastically participated in this year's survey and the objectivity of the exercise has been ensured by the extensive use of the CCTNS database and on-ground survey conducted by a third party agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

