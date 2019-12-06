Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Ran Hunkar' by students against CAB; artistes, intellectuals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:38 IST
'Ran Hunkar' by students against CAB; artistes, intellectuals

Students staged a 'Ran Hunkar' (War Cry) against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in the city's premier Cotton State University on Friday in which intellectuals and artistes participated. The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) along with 30 indigenous organisations staged protests against the bill across Assam and burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The legislation is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Monday. Non-Muslim refugees who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship if the proposed amendments to the six- decade-old Citizenship Act come into effect. Eminent academic and intellectual Hiren Gohain, journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, popular singer, composer and actor Zubeen Garg and singer Manas Robin were among others who addressed the protest meet at the Cotton State University which was attended by students from different colleges.

All speakers were unanimous that the CAB cannot be accepted at any cost and the protests against it will continue till it is withdrawn. "It is heartening to note that all students' organisations of the state have protested against the Bill and students of Cotton State University, the region's premier educational institution, have raised a war cry against the CAB which threatens the very identity of the indigenous people," Gohain said.

Garg said that no Assamese can accept the CAB. "I stand with the student community who have come out to protest against the bill". "No students' organisations have supported the Bill and the BJP government both at the Centre and the state should take this into cognsiance and not go ahead with it just for the sake of politics," he added.

The Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students' Union and Cotton State University Students' Union have indefinitely banned the entry of any member of the ruling BJP, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, RSS and others supporting the bill in the two universities' campuses. The premier literary organisation Asom Sahitya Sabha, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba- Chatra Parishad and major social and political organisations barring the ruling combine of BJP-AGP-BPF have announced that they will continue to agitate against the bill till it was withdrawn.

The Government College of Arts and Crafts Students Union and Guwahati University Teachers' Association also staged protests against the proposed bill, which had been passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 but had lapsed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

At least three killed after residential building collapses in Kenya

At least three people were killed and 27 injured on Friday when a residential building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, police said, as rescue workers struggled to free a woman who was screaming from under the rubble. Scores of peop...

Man jailed for murder of Mother Teresa's ex-assistant in UK

A man in the UK has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a charity worker, who worked with Mother Teresa as a special assistant in Calcutta in the early 1990s and also helped set up schools for girls in India. Colin Payne, ...

Priyanka discusses strategy with UP Cong leaders

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi here on Friday held a series of meetings to chalk out the strategy for the launching agitational programmes and making the December 14 Bharat Bachao rally in New Delhi a successful. The Congress ge...

Both Unnao and Hyderabad incidents shameful : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said both Hyderabad and Unnao incidents are shameful and demanded stringent legislation to deal with cases of rape. Her comment comes in the backdrop of all the four accused in the rape ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019