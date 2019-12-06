Left Menu
CBI conducts searches in Delhi, Meerut, Lucknow in medical college admission scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, Meerut, and Delhi on Friday in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in giving admission to students in a private medical college.

  ANI
  • |
  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, Meerut, and Delhi on Friday in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in giving admission to students in a private medical college. According to CBI sources, several incriminating documents and financial transactions were recovered in the searches at premises of the accused in the case.

On Wednesday, the probe agency registered a case against six people including a sitting judge in connection with alleged irregularities in giving admission to students in a private medical college. Based on an FIR, the case was registered against Justice SN Shukla of Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, former Chhattisgarh High Court judge Justice (retd) IM Quddusi under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

Other accused include Bhavna Pandey, Sudheer Giri, Bhagwan Prasad Yadav and Palash Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust. "It was alleged in the FIR that the private institute based at Lucknow was debarred by the Government of India for admitting medical students for the forthcoming two years because of sub-standard facilities and the non-fulfilment of the required criteria in May 2017 along with 46 other medical colleges, who were debarred on similar grounds," a press release read.

"This decision of the Government of India to debar them was agitated by the said Educational Trust before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India through the filing of a writ petition. Subsequently, a conspiracy was allegedly hatched between the accused and the writ petition filed before the Supreme Court was withdrawn with the permission of the court and a writ petition was filed before the Division Bench of Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench on 24.08.2017," it said. "It was further alleged in the FIR that this petition was heard on 25.08.2017 by the Division Bench of Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench comprising said judge and an order was passed on the same day. In order to have a favourable order, an alleged illegal gratification was paid to one of FIR named persons by the private persons of said Education Trust," said the press note. (ANI)

