Delhi has become unsafe for women: Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmishtha Mukherjee on Friday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and ruling AAP in the city, over "growing" cases of crimes against women. According to the Delhi Police website, the number of rapes in Delhi (up to October 31) was 1877 which meant six rapes per day, she claimed.

There were also eight cases of outraging modesty and 10 kidnapping per day in the same period, she said. "Delhi has become an unsafe place for women as the Kejriwal and Modi governments have done precious little for their safety and security," she alleged.

Referring to the brutal Hyderabad rape and murder case, Mukherjee said Modi government was "unmoved" by the incident and such cases have become a "recurring" feature in the country. In the wee hours of Friday, the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of the 25-year-old woman veterinarian were killed in an exchange of fire with police when they were taken to the site of the offence to reconstruct the crime, the Hyderabad police said.

On November 27, the woman veterinarian was raped and murdered, and subsequently her body was burned by the accused.

