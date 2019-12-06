3 members of family receive burn injuries after acid spills from tanker in Delhi

Three members of a family, including a toddler, received burn injuries when nitric acid spilled on them while they were passing by on a scooter in Ashok Vihar area, police said on Friday. Govinda and his wife received eight to 10 per cent burn injuries, while the toddler received four per cent burn injuries, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Govinda, along with his family, was passing by a factory in Wazirpur Industrial area while nitric acid was being unloaded from a tanker, police said. Due to the driver's negligent handling of a tanker pipe, acid spilled on Govinda, his wife and their six to seven months old son, they added.

The trio was rushed to Deep Chand Hospital, where the doctors referred them to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

"On the statement of Govinda, who is a resident of Udham Singh Park, a case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Vijayanta Arya said. Naresh Gupta (66), the owner of the factory, Puran Chand (44), munshi of the factory and Shiv Kumar (38), the driver of the tanker, have been arrested, she said.

Gupta has the requisite licenses from the MCD as well as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, according to police. The SDM of Saraswati Vihar has been informed about the incident and further correspondence is being made with that office to seek information regarding violations, if any, on the part of the factory owner, they added.

