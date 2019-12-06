Left Menu
AJKPC sets afire effigies of J-K MPs over their 'silence' on non-clearance of MGNREGA dues

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), an organisation of over 24,000 sarpanches and panches, continued its hunger strike and held demonstrations by setting afire effigies of MPs from J&K over their "silence" over the massive Rs 1000 crore liabilities on account of MGNREGA.

The hunger strike under the banner of AJKPC began on December 3 to press for security cover to all sarpanches and panches in the vulnerable areas and enhancement of monthly honorarium given at the rate of Rs 2,500 to sarpanches and Rs 1,000 to panches.

Led by AJKPC President Anil Sharma, the protestors raised slogans against the MPs and questioned them for remaining silent on the ongoing hunger strike and other issues concerning Panchayati Raj Institutions.

