HIGHLIGHTS AT 2200 HRS

Following are the top stories at 2200 hrs:

NATION

DEL119 LDALL ENCOUNTER All 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case shot dead; police action evokes praise but also concern

Hyderabad: In a pre-dawn encounter, all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian were shot dead by police on Friday, as the dramatic turn of events evoked praise but also sparked concerns over extra-judicial killings.

DEL117 LDALL NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: MHA recommends to Prez to reject mercy plea; mother also demands dismissal of plea

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape-murder case, sources said on Friday.

DEL124 ENCOUNTER-LDALL REAX H'bad encounter triggers tsunami of reactions

New Delhi: The 'encounter' killing of the four accused in the gangrape-and-murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian on Friday triggered a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum -- ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

DEL110 DL-ENCOUNTER-CONVICTION RATE Low conviction rate, tardy probes behind public jubilation over Hyd encounter: Experts

New Delhi: Low conviction rate, tardy probes and prolonged trials result in 70 per cent rape cases remaining unattended in the judicial system and this, experts say, explains the public jubilation over the encounter killings of all four accused in the rape-and-murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian.

DEL128 SHIP-INDIANS-LD KIDNAP Six Indians killed in blast in ceramic factory in Sudan

New Delhi: Six Indians were killed in Tuesday's LPG tanker blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan while eight were undergoing treatment in hospital and 11 were either unidentified or missing, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

DEL83 LS-LDALL-UNNAO-IRANI Row in LS over Cong members' 'threatening position' towards Irani, BJP; others seek apology

New Delhi: A heated debate in Lok Sabha on the burning of a rape victim in Unnao snowballed into a massive political row on Friday as the BJP accused two Congress members of showing aggression towards Union minister Smriti Irani and demanded an apology, leading to the adjournment of the House proceedings without much work.

DEL95 LD CITIZENSHIP-BILL CAB set to be tabled in Parliament next week; non-Muslim refugees from Pak, B'desh, Afghanistan to get citizenship

New Delhi: Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who come from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan facing persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship when the proposed amendments to the six-decade-old Citizenship Act come into effect.

DEL116 CITIZENSHIP-NE-LD BANDH North East students body calls for NE bandh on Dec 10 against CAB

Guwahati: The influential North East Students' Union (NESU) on Friday called for an 11-hour Northeast bandh on December 10 to protest against the central government's move to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

DEL132 MEA-2NDLD NITHYANANDA India sensitises missions abroad against Nithyananda

New Delhi: The government has cancelled the passport of rape-accused self-styled godman Nithyananda even as the Ecuadorian government denied that it has granted asylum to him.

LEGAL

LGD27 SC-3RD LD AYODHYA Six pleas filed in SC seeking review of Nov 9 Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi: Six petitions were filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its November 9 judgement which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

LGD22 SC-2NDLD DMK SC puts local body polls in 9 new TN districts on hold

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in Tamil Nadu for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months.

BUSINESS

DEL91 BIZ-LD ONION Onion prices shoot up to Rs165/kg; govt says imported onions to arrive by Jan 20

New Delhi: Showing no signs of cooling down, retail onion prices have continued to spiral, touching as high as Rs 165/kg on Friday even as the government grapples to boost the supplies through imports.

FOREIGN

FGN22 PAK-HINDU-WOMAN Pak Hindu student found dead in college hostel committed suicide: Judicial panel Lahore: A Pakistani Hindu dental college student, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room, committed suicide as she was under "severe stress", a judicial commission concluded on Friday, contradicting her final autopsy report which said she was murdered.

FGN25 ENCOUNTER-GLOBALMEDIA-REAX

Global media gives prominent coverage to police action in Hyderabad rape-murder case Washington/London: The death of all the four accused in the sensational rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad on Friday received prominent coverage in the world media which highlighted the enormous public support while also drawing attention to concerns over the extra-judicial executions.

