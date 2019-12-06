Left Menu
7 held at New Delhi railway station for stealing passengers' luggage from trains

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 06-12-2019 22:09 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:09 IST
Seven people have been arrested from the New Delhi Railway Station on the charge of committing theft on trains, and stolen items worth Rs 20 lakh were recovered from them, police said on Friday. During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects, all residents of Begu Sarai in Bihar, came to Delhi to commit theft in trains and stayed in hotels in Paharganj, they said.

Pretending to be passengers, they used to board compartments of long-distance trains passing through New Delhi Railway Station. As the train started leaving the platform they got down with the luggage of the passengers, police said. The accused also used to snatch handbags from passengers standing at the gates of compartments as the train moved slowly before stopping, they said, adding the accused used to sell stolen goods to their accomplices in Bihar.

The seven arrested accused have been identified as Subodh Kumar (24), Mukesh (27), Chandan Singh (33), Neeraj Kumar (29), Rajesh (42), Satender (22) and Chottan Kumar (30) and a case has been registered against them, police said.

