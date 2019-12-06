Left Menu
Execute capital punishment in Nirbhaya case: IYC members

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:12 IST
Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday gathered at Connaught Place here demanding that death sentence given to the convicts in the Nirbhaya case be executed. The demand came hours after the four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed in an exchange of fire with police.

"We are happy that the Hyderbad Police has killed the accused who gangraped and killed a veterinarian. We want the rapists of Nirbhaya and other cases to be hanged as soon as possible," said Mohammad Shamshad, Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress General Secretary. Several people carrying placards with messages like "we did not vote for rapists or those who support rape" and "she could be your daughter, your sister, your wife; wake up before it's too late" gathered near Palika Bazar here, demanding that all the rape convicts be given capital punishment.

"I am celebrating the Hyderabad Police's act. No one came forward when a woman was raped, but everyone started talking about the rights of the accused when they have been granted punishment," said Ankita Chaturvedi, who works with United Against Hate. Several people gathered near Palika Bazar at Connaught Place and spoke about the women's security in the nation. Many of them also praised the Hyderabad Police.

One of the protestors said the "government should have done this earlier". "Instead of telling your daughters not to go out after sunset, the parents need to tell their sons to behave and give them classes on gender sensitisation. We need to give a safe environment to women," said Rajesh Aggarwal, who came to the national capital from Panipat.

Hailing the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case, the family of Nirbhaya on Friday said the Telangana police has set an example and urged authorities not to punish the policemen responsible for the action. Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gangraped in December 2012 in the national capital and later died due to her injuries. Her rapists, who were sentenced to death, are still awaiting their fate.

"Today the court, the government and the Delhi Police should see what example the Hyderabad police has set. It is my request to the judiciary and the Centre that Nirbhaya's accused should be hanged at the earliest to set an example before the society... the way they commit heinous crime, they will meet the same fate," Nirbhaya's mother said. "Police has done a great job and I demand no action should be taken against the police personnel," she added.

