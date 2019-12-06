Mumbai: Four held with cannabis in their possession in Ghatkopar

Anti-Narcotic Cell has arrested four persons and seized cannabis worth Rs 1,40,000 from their possession in Ghatkopar, on Thursday.

Anti Narcotic Cell has registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

