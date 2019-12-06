Expedite returning of land in Ooty to TN govt for setting up medical college: A Raja to Centre

The DMK's Lok Sabha member A Raja urged Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday to expedite handing over of a piece of land in Ooty belonging to the now-defunct Hindustan Photo Films to the Tamil Nadu government for setting up a medical college. In a letter to the Union minister, the DMK leader said the Tamil Nadu government in 1961 allotted the reserve forest land to Hindustan Photo Films with the condition that it should be returned if the purpose for which it was allotted is served no more.

The Hindustan Photo Films unit, situated in Ooty of Nilgiris district, closed its operations in 2013. Out of the 303.8 acres allotted to Hindustan Photo Films, the state government earmarked 25 acres for the medical college under phase-3 of a centrally sponsored scheme. As the location is on the highway, it would be fit for establishing the college, he said in the letter.

