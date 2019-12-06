Left Menu
Video surfaces purportedly showing people showering flowers on Delhi police personnel

After the 'encounter' killing of the four men accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, a video was circulating on social media on Friday purportedly showing people outside the Kalyanpuri police station in Delhi to felicitate the police. The video purportedly showed people assembled at the police station in East Delhi and showering flowers at police personnel.

However, the senior police officers refused to comment on this or the veracity of the video. In a pre-dawn encounter, all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian were shot dead by police on Friday, as the dramatic turn of events evoked praise but also sparked concerns over extra-judicial killings.

The accused, lorry workers aged between 20 and 26, were killed during an exchange of fire that took place between 5.45 am and 6.15 am when they were taken by a 10-member team to the scene of the crime for a reconstruction of events as part of the investigation. PTI

************************ Body of man recovered from drain in East Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drain in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Friday, police said. According to police, there was no injury mark on the body of the victim, who is thought to be around 30 years old.

The victim was only wearing undergarments. Police suspect that he got into the drain and later drowned.

