Senior IPS officer Abhay repatriated to Odisha, to head state police
Senior IPS officer Abhay was on Friday sent back to his cadre Odisha, where he will take over as the state police chief post, a Personnel Ministry order said. He is at present working as Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his premature repatriation to Odisha with immediate effect, the order said. The Odisha government had last month named Abhay, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, as the Director General of Police (DGP) in place of B K Sharma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
