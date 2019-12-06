29 judges' posts vacant in Raj HC: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said 29 posts of judges in the Rajasthan High Court are lying vacant, affecting the speedy disposal of cases. "Twenty-nine posts of judges are vacant in the high court. Hearing of cases is being affected. I wish the posts would soon be filled," the chief minister told reporter here.

He also expressed hope that the Supreme Court would prioritise filling vacant posts in the state high court. He said he was happy that President Ram Nath Kovind was arriving Jodhpur to inaugurate the new building of the Rajasthan High court.

"The state government took full interest in getting the building constructed. The president will inaugurate the building tomorrow," he added. PTI SDA

RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)