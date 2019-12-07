Left Menu
Telangana encounter: Human right activists write to Telangana HC's Chief Justice, seeks intervention

A group of human right activists on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court seeking its intervention into the alleged extra-judicial killing of four persons accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor.

Letter written to Telangana High Court's Chief Justice (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A group of human right activists on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court seeking its intervention into the alleged extra-judicial killing of four persons accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor. The four rapists were killed in an encounter with the police as they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot in the wee hours of Friday.

"This is absolute violation of rule of law and constitutional guarantees. We request the court to immediately monitor the case to ensure that the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court are followed and send its own observer to elicit on the ground facts surrounding the encounter," the letter read. It also sought direction to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to pass the order to preserve the bodies of four accused.

The letter also demanded the formation of a special team of autopsy surgeons to undertake independent video graphing of the post mortem. "We seek the formation of a special team of forensic experts to undertake an independent examination." Taking cognizance of the letter, the Telangana high court stayed the funeral of the four accused and ordered the bodies to be preserved till Monday.

One of the human rights activists, Devi, told ANI that the "brutal killing" did not bring justice to victim or security to women. "You [the police] did not go by the book and showed your true insensitive colours. To cover it up, you went for the brutal killing. This did not bring justice to the victim or security to women across the country. We want judicial enquiry into the encounter case by an unbiased agency as per the law," Devi said. (ANI)

