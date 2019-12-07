Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapists should be hanged within a month: Swati Maliwal after Unnao rape victim's death

After the Unnao rape victim succumbed to burn injuries on Friday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that the rapists should be hanged within a month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 08:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 08:12 IST
Rapists should be hanged within a month: Swati Maliwal after Unnao rape victim's death
Swati Maliwal. Image Credit: ANI

After the Unnao rape victim succumbed to burn injuries on Friday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that the rapists should be hanged within a month. "I appeal to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central government that the rapists in this case should be hanged within a month," Maliwal told ANI here on Saturday.

Maliwal is currently on a hunger strike protesting against rape incidents in the country. After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm last night.

Dr Shalab Kumar, HOD of Burns and Plastic department at the hospital told ANI: "It is very sad that the Unnao rape victim could not survive despite our best efforts. She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive." On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the rape case she had filed. Notably, the woman had filed the case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on the government's expense and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Tesla boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over his 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk emerged victorious on Friday from a closely watched defamation trial as a federal court jury swiftly rejected the 190 million claim brought against him by a British cave explorer who Musk had branded a pedo guy on T...

Magic come back to keep reeling Cavaliers in loss column

Terrence Ross made four 3-pointers to highlight his 21-point performance as the visiting Orlando Magic recorded a 93-87 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Evan Fournier scored 18 points and Aaron Gordon added 14 for the Magic, ...

Mexico, US, Canada trade talks continue in Washington

Washington, Dec 7 AP Mexicos top trade negotiator wrapped up an 11-hour meeting with his US counterpart Friday night, saying they had not finalized a new trade agreement for Mexico, United States and Canada. We are working on all the issues...

Thompson's late goal lifts Canadiens over Rangers

Nate Thompson scored the game-winning goal with 67 seconds left in the third period and the visiting Montreal Canadiens edged the New York Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. Despite the teams combining for 63 shots on goal, most of the game was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019