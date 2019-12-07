Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao rape victim dies day after being set afire

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 09:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 09:08 IST
Unnao rape victim dies day after being set afire

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set on fire has died, hospital sources said. After battling for life for almost 40 hours, the woman died following a cardiac arrest at 11.40 pm on Friday night, they said.

"Despite our best efforts, she did not survive," said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Surgery Department at the hospital. "Her condition deteriorated towards the evening. She had a cardiac arrest around 11:10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11:40 pm," he said.

After her death, the victim's body was transferred to the hospital's forensic department where a post mortem examination will be conducted, following which her body will be handed over to her family. The post mortem reports will be given to the police, hospital sources said.

The woman was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case filed by her. She died on the day the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an 'encounter' with the Telangana police, triggering a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum -- ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

The Unnao rape victim had suffered more than 90 per cent burns and was airlifted to Delhi after being shifted from a local hospital to Lucknow. The Delhi Traffic Police had provided a "green corridor" for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Kumar had described her condition as "extremely critical". She was put on ventilator and her vitals were very low, he had said. One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in the Thursday morning attack were arrested within hours of the crime.

In a tweet, the Uttar Pradesh police had said the victim had lodged an FIR alleging that she had been raped between January 19 and December 12, 2018, by one of the accused on the pretext that he would marry her. The accused was arrested then and got out on bail on November 25, police said. They had added that the probe into the incident is being conducted in a scientific manner and the circumstantial evidence being collected.

In a chilling recap, the woman had said in her statement to Sub Divisional Magistrate Dayashankar Pathak that she was attacked when she reached Gaura turn near her home. Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi set her afire, she had said.

She alleged that Shivam and Shubham Trivedi had abducted and raped her in December 2018. The FIR, however, was registered in March. The sight of the woman running for help down an Unnao road sent shivers down the spines of local people. Ravindra, a local resident sitting by the roadside, said he called the police and the woman herself talked to them on phone.

Unnao has been in the spotlight after another young woman had accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017, when she was 17 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Make law to hang culprits within stipulated time, says Mayawati after Unnao rape victim's death

After the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court, BSP chief Mayawati said that the central government should make a law to hang the culprits in such cases within the stipulated time. Talking to Twitter...

UPDATE 2-Mexico says "good progress" on trade deal although work remains

Negotiators working to close a new North American trade deal have made good progress but many elements are not yet resolved, Mexicos deputy foreign minister said on Friday.Mexico approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA this...

Atletico title hopes suffer another blow after Villarreal draw

Atletico Madrids title hopes look to be all-but over after a goalless draw away at Villarreal raised further doubts about their progress under coach Diego Simeone. After losing at home to Barcelona last weekend, another slip means Atletico ...

PG&E says reached agreement with wildfire victims

Bankrupt California power producer PGE Corp said on Friday it had reached an agreement to resolve individual claims relating to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and the 2015 butte fire.In a final major settlement, the company said it had reached...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019