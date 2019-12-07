Left Menu
Unnao rape victim's brother demands justice

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 10:25 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 10:25 IST
The brother of the Unnao rape victim on Saturday said his sister will get justice when all those accused of brutalising her will go to the place "where she has gone". "She asked me that brother please save me. I am very sad that I could not save her," he told reporters.

He said the persons involved in the incident should be killed either by encounter or by hanging, adding that they do not have any right to live. "We will go to Bihar from here. She has already been burnt by the accused persons and now we will burry her," he said.

The 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons including two men accused of raping her, died on Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

