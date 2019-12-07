Unnao case accused should be hanged within a month: Maliwal

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday demanded that the accused in the Unnao case be hanged within a month. "I appeal to the UP government and the Centre to fast track this case and ensure that the perpetrators are hanged within a month," said Maliwal, who begun an indefinite hunger strike on December 3 to press her demand that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction.

Following the death of the Unnao rape victim, the DCW chief accused the government of being "deaf" and "insensitive" and not hearing the "screams" of rape victims, adding that she was "ashamed" of the country's government. The rape victim from Unnao, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons including two men accused of raping her, died on Friday night.

