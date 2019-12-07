Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biodegradable, plastic-free 'Florish' sanitary napkins introduced in Haldwani

In a bid to spread awareness among women about menstrual hygiene and combat the crisis of environmental degradation, a nanotech company in Haldwani has come up with biodegradable 'Florish' sanitary napkins.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Haldwani (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:03 IST
Biodegradable, plastic-free 'Florish' sanitary napkins introduced in Haldwani
RI Nanotech launches biodegradable sanitary napkins in Haldwani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to spread awareness among women about menstrual hygiene and combat the crisis of environmental degradation, a nanotech company in Haldwani has come up with biodegradable 'Florish' sanitary napkins. Though several efforts have been taken across the country to teach women about menstrual hygiene management, however, However, proper disposal of used pads is still a major problem in India.

According to statistics, every year around 1,13,000 sanitary pads in the country turn into waste which further becomes a burden on the environment. To combat this major problem, RI Nanotech has launched biodegradable sanitary napkins which are safer for both women as well as the environment. "The biggest unique selling point (USP) of this sanitary napkin is that it is breathable and it is anti-bacterial. It is biodegradable which means within due course of time it will be converted into fertilizer," said Rajendra Joshi, CEO, RI Nanotech.

"The biggest problem in India is that sanitary pads made of plastic are non-degradable hence we have launched biodegradable pads which are odour free and of good quality. These are bacteria-free pads and they can be converted into fertilizer within three to six months," he added. Vaishali Rathi, a scientist told that florish sanitary napkins would be very beneficial for the women of this country as these are made of herbal products.

"These are minimum allergic pads and are good for the skin as well. Moreover, it is beneficial for the environment as well as after the disposal it would be degraded soon which in turn won't pollute the environment," she added. According to Gunjan Gupta, a researcher and Dr Kanika, an expert the regular sanitary napkins made of plastic are not only hazardous to the environment but also uncomfortable for the women, often leading to an infection that might cause uterus cancer as well.

Florish pads are made of natural ingredients including Bamboo, banana cotton and biodegradable sap which makes it anti-bacterial and anti-fungal. According to doctors, if herbal eco-friendly sanitary pads are used by women, then there is very less risk of skin-related diseases, because in most cases, polymer-made sanitary pads produce rashes on the skin, causing further risk of diseases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Girl's father, brother acquitted of charge of raping her

A Delhi court has acquitted the father and the brother of a girl of the charges of repeatedly raping her, saying it was improbable that she could have been raped in the presence of several family members. The court also based its acquittal ...

Rape attempt made on 3-year-old girl; locals save minor

A rape attempt was made on a three-year-old girl in a village under Makhi police station area in Unnao, police said Saturday. The minor was playing near her house on Friday when a youth of a neighbouring village tried to rape her in an adjo...

Strengthen your practice with Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for Doctors

Pune Maharashtra India, Dec 7 ANIBusinessWire India Having your practice can be immensely gratifying, but it also demands 100 per cent of your time and resources as youre playing the role of a business person too. Be it managing salaries, c...

Saudi Air Force trainee kills three at US naval base

A member of the Saudi Air Force training to be a pilot opened fire in a classroom building at a US naval Station with a handgun, killing three people and injuring eight others before being shot dead by police with officials investigating wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019